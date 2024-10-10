Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jacob Hoggard drops bid to challenge 2022 conviction at Canada’s top court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison'
Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
WATCH: Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison – Oct 20, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is abandoning his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction before Canada’s top court.

The Supreme Court of Canada website shows the former Hedley frontman discontinued his application for leave to appeal last Friday.

That’s the same day Hoggard, 40, was found not guilty of sexual assault in a separate, unrelated case in northeastern Ontario.

In the 2022 case, a Toronto jury found Hoggard guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman, but not guilty of the same charge and of sexual interference in relation to a teenage fan.

Click to play video: 'Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison'
Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Trending Now

Hoggard started serving his five-year sentence after the Court of Appeal for Ontario upheld his conviction in August.

Story continues below advertisement

The singer turned to the Supreme Court in early September, and the Appeal Court rejected his request for bail pending the outcome of his application to the Supreme Court.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices