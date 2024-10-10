Toronto island airport lease extended to 2045

Toronto city council is granting the island airport a lease extension that would keep the hub open for at least another two decades.
In a 17-8 vote on Wednesday, councillors passed a motion by Mayor Olivia Chow that could see the agreement governing Billy Bishop airport expire as late as 2045, up to 12 years later than planned.
The tripartite deal between the city, PortsToronto and the federal government had been set to end in 2033.
The motion comes despite the mayor’s approval last week of a staff report that advised against drawing out the agreement before more public consultation.
The PortsToronto federal agency that oversees the airport had argued a longer lease was essential to secure financing for construction of safety zones at either end of the runway, in line with updated federal rules.
Located near downtown, the airport has proven a point of controversy over the decades, with backers pointing to economic benefits and skeptics warning of the risk to waterfront revitalization and new housing.
