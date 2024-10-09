SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Leafs’ Woll out vs. Canadiens, Stolarz to start

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2024 11:53 am
1 min read
Share

MONTREAL – Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz will get the start in place of injured Joseph Woll when the Maple Leafs visit the Montreal Canadiens to open their NHL season on Wednesday night.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said Woll experienced some “lower-body tightness” on Tuesday and is being kept out for precautionary reasons.

Dennis Hildeby will serve as Toronto’s backup. Canadiens netminder Samuel Montembeault will start in front of Cayden Primeau.

Stolarz joined the Maple Leafs via free agency over the off-season after backing up Sergei Bobrovsky in the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup win.

The 30-year-old American averaged a .925 save percentage and 2.03 goals-against average in 27 games last season.

Woll posted a .907 save percentage and 2.94 goals-against average in 25 games with Toronto last season, and has a history of injuries. The 26-year-old has played just 73 games combined in the NHL and American Hockey League over the past three seasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

