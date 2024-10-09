Premier Danielle Smith’s key strategist on Alberta addiction recovery policy to exit role

Send this page to someone via email

One of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s key advisers and the driving force behind the province’s recovery-focused addiction treatment policy is leaving the job.

In a social media post Tuesday, the premier confirmed her chief of staff, Marshall Smith, will retire from public service by the end of October.

She said he advised her at the beginning of this year that he would be leaving.

Marshall Smith has been held up as the architect of the ruling United Conservative Party’s approach to the drug overdose crisis, overhauling treatment programs in the province, and expanding and prioritizing recovery over harm-reduction services.

“The Alberta Model which he created focuses on providing people with mental health and addiction challenges with easy access to treatment and recovery,” the premier wrote.

“Without Marshall’s vision and knowledge this shift would not have been possible.”

Rob Anderson, executive director of the premier’s office, is set to take over the chief of staff role.

The premier’s office did not make Marshall Smith available for comment.

In recent months he has also been at the centre of a controversial policy of expanding perks for MLAs and staff.

Late last year, the Alberta government changed the ethics rules allowing MLAs to accept more expensive gifts and event tickets, and giving Marshall Smith the discretion to approve gifts valued higher than $500 for staff.

Controversy followed after last spring’s Edmonton Oilers’ run in the NHL playoffs as elected officials and staffers accepted luxury hockey tickets from a businessman whose company was involved in an ill-fated $80-million children’s medication deal with the province.

Shipments of the medication imported from Turkey, ordered in the midst of a shortage, were beset by delays and its use in hospitals eventually halted over safety concerns.

Premier Smith has faced criticism, including from Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi, that by allowing the gifts, her government has sent a message it can be bought.

Nenshi has called on the UCP to disclose a list of all ministers and staff involved.

The premier and her ministers have argued all ethics rules were followed, but her government has remained tight-lipped about how many other ministers and staff may have attended the playoff games.