Crime

Nova Scotia premier says police investigating theft from his riding association fund

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2024 10:47 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston leaves a meeting between Canada's premiers and Indigenous leaders in Halifax on Monday, July 15, 2024. Houston says police are investigating after an undisclosed amount of money was taken without authorization from his riding association’s fund. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston leaves a meeting between Canada's premiers and Indigenous leaders in Halifax on Monday, July 15, 2024. Houston says police are investigating after an undisclosed amount of money was taken without authorization from his riding association’s fund. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says police are investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from his riding association’s fund.

Houston says he learned of the theft from the Pictou East Progressive Conservative riding association on Monday and immediately reported it to police in New Glasgow, N.S.

The premier says he doesn’t know exactly how much money was taken, but he adds that the amount is probably in the thousands of dollars.

Houston says Elections Nova Scotia has been notified and the riding association is working closely with a local bank to determine what happened.

He says a volunteer he has known for many years has been dismissed from the association and the party.

Houston says he feels “an incredible sense of betrayal” over the matter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

