Cold case: Man pleads not guilty to killing P.E.I. teacher in 1988

Todd Joseph Gallant has pleaded not guilty to the 1988 killing of Prince Edward Island teacher Byron Carr.
A spokesperson for the Island’s Crown prosecutors’ office says the plea was entered today in Supreme Court.
Police announced in January that the use of advanced DNA and genetic genealogy technology led them to arrest and charge Gallant with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains.
Carr was 36 when he was strangled and stabbed in his home by someone who left a message saying, “I will kill again.”
Chief Brad MacConnell of the Charlottetown Police Services described Carr as a loving son and brother, and a respected teacher whose slaying shook the province “to its core.”
MacConnell said he was killed following a sexual encounter with another male “during a dark and unfortunate time” when members of the LGBTQ+ community did not feel welcome in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.
