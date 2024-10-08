Cold case: Man pleads not guilty to killing P.E.I. teacher in 1988

Send this page to someone via email

Todd Joseph Gallant has pleaded not guilty to the 1988 killing of Prince Edward Island teacher Byron Carr.

A spokesperson for the Island’s Crown prosecutors’ office says the plea was entered today in Supreme Court.

Police announced in January that the use of advanced DNA and genetic genealogy technology led them to arrest and charge Gallant with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Carr was 36 when he was strangled and stabbed in his home by someone who left a message saying, “I will kill again.”

Chief Brad MacConnell of the Charlottetown Police Services described Carr as a loving son and brother, and a respected teacher whose slaying shook the province “to its core.”

MacConnell said he was killed following a sexual encounter with another male “during a dark and unfortunate time” when members of the LGBTQ+ community did not feel welcome in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.