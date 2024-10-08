Carmichael Outreach to host annual Thanksgiving meal for over 350 people in need

Send this page to someone via email

Thanksgiving is typically spent around the dinner table, breaking bread with friends and family. However, it’s a luxury not everyone can afford.

In Saskatchewan, hundreds of people will turn to food banks or community groups to take part in a holiday meal.

On Friday, Carmichael Outreach will host their annual Thanksgiving meal for those in need. Development coordinator Chrysta Garner said they could see upwards of 350 people in attendance.

Global News’ Sarah Jones has more on the meal, and how the food bank will play a key role this holiday season.

Watch the video at the top of the page for the full story.