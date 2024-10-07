Shooting at vehicle from another near Toronto intersection leads to rollover: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle from another vehicle at a busy intersection in the city on Monday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at Yonge Street and Empress Avenue, just north of Sheppard Avenue, at around 10:45 a.m.

Investigators said there were reports of shots being fired at one vehicle from another vehicle. The suspects fled in a black pickup truck that will have front end damage, police said.

No injuries were reported in connection with the shooting.

Images from the scene show a vehicle flipped over onto its hood, partially crushed underneath a large dump truck.

Police said there was a vehicle rollover after a collision in relation to the shooting. A man and a woman were taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what led to the exchange of gunfire. Police are expected to provide an update on Monday afternoon.

Roads in the area are closed as investigators gather evidence.

