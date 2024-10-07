Elon Musk’s mom, Maye Musk, appears to encourage voter fraud on X

Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire X owner Elon Musk, was hit with a fact check on her son’s social media platform after she appeared to urge Donald Trump supporters to commit voter fraud by using fake names to vote multiple times.
“The Democrats have given us another option. You don’t have to register to vote. On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times,” she wrote Saturday on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.
“That’s 100 votes, and it’s not illegal. Maybe we should work the system too.”
Users of the platform added a community note to the post, linking to the federal code on the U.S. House of Representatives website that prohibits voting more than once and falsifying information when voting.
“This is, in fact, illegal,” the fact check reads. Falsifying information and voting multiple times are both punishable by a fine of up to US$10,000 and imprisonment of up to five years.
“Whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of an examiner or hearing officer knowingly and willfully falsifies or conceals a material fact, or makes any false, fictitious, or fraudulent statements or representations, or makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry, shall be fined not more than $10,000 or imprisoned not more than five years, or both,” states the law.
Three hours later, however, Maye appeared to backtrack her post, telling followers to “ignore” it.
“In Butler, Pennsylvania, we just heard that the Republicans will make sure no illegals vote,” she said. “Ignore my previous post.”
Get daily National news
And on Sunday, she also attempted to pass off her suggestions as “sarcasm.”
Her comments come the same weekend her son, who has endorsed Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election, joined the former president on stage at a Pennsylvania rally.
“As you can see I am not just MAGA — I am Dark MAGA,” Elon told the crowd, while wearing a black version of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign hat.
It was the first time that he joined one of Trump’s rallies and was evidence of their growing alliance in the final stretch of the presidential election. The billionaire created a super political action committee supporting the Republican nominee and it has been spending heavily on get-out-the-vote efforts. Trump has said he would tap Musk to lead a government efficiency commission if he regains the White House.
Before a large crowd Saturday, Elon sought to portray Trump as a champion of free speech, arguing that Democrats want “to take away your freedom of speech, they want to take away your right to bear arms, they want to take away your right to vote, effectively.” He went on to criticize a California effort to ban voter ID requirements.
The event took place at the same property where a gunman’s bullets grazed Trump’s right ear and killed a Trump supporter, Corey Comperatore. The shooting left multiple others injured.
— With files from The Associated Press
Comments