Canada

Kingston resident looks to make the city more accessible

By Kaytlyn Poberznick Global News
Posted October 7, 2024 12:13 pm
1 min read
Kingston resident fighting for accessibility. View image in full screen
Kingston resident fighting for accessibility. Kaytlyn Poberznick- Global News
For five years, Derek Barager has faced obstacles not only in life but also in navigating his own city.

Barager’s wheelchair has struggled to get through doors since he first sat down in it five years ago. He says this is his second wheelchair in that time, and the estimated cost to repair current damages exceed $600 due to numerous collisions with sidewalks, doorways and his own home.

He attributes these issues to a lack of effort to create an inclusive city.

“Start putting more money into our situation with accessible doors, bigger doors and patios at apartment buildings where we can sit out front, but you can’t now because of the way buildings are developed,” he said.

David Lepofsky, a longtime advocate for disability rights, notes that it’s not uncommon for people with disabilities to face additional burdens in everyday situations.

“Some of the barriers are physical, some are technological, some are informational, some are communication-related… There’s a wide spectrum of barriers we face, including legal barriers that prevent us from fully participating,” he said.

Some of these barriers Barager has experienced while trying to function in his home.

“I asked them to install a shower spout, but they said I needed a doctor’s note to see if I qualify… There should be no qualifications for anything when it comes to people with disabilities,” Barager said.

Trending Now

Homestead Housing, which owns Barager’s apartment complex, stated it is committed to supporting residents’ accessibility needs but is unaware of any outstanding issues.

Barager hopes that by speaking with politicians and advocating for accessibility issues, positive changes will begin to take shape.

