Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New Brunswick election 2024 results: Carleton-Victoria

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Margaret Johnson
    Margaret Johnson
    Progressive Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Julian Moulton
    Julian Moulton
    Liberal
  • Rebecca Blaevoet
    Rebecca Blaevoet
    Green
  • Tasha Rossignol
    Tasha Rossignol
    Social Justice Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Carleton-Victoria is a provincial electoral district located in Central New Brunswick. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Margaret Johnson who first took office in 2020. Johnson collected 3,330 votes, winning 45.22 per cent of the vote in the 2020 New Brunswick provincial election.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

In 2022, the provincial government tasked the Electoral Boundaries Commission with redrawing the boundaries of New Brunswick’s 49 electoral ridings to be used in the next provincial election. Provincial law requires the boundaries to be reviewed every 10 years.

Voters will decide who will represent Carleton-Victoria during the upcoming New Brunswick provincial election on Oct. 21, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices