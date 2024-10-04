Ovechkin within reach of Gretzky’s all-time NHL goal record: ‘Incredible what he’s doing’

Send this page to someone via email

Alex Ovechkin has filled the net through 19 breathtaking NHL seasons.

From acrobatic, highlight-reel moments to his patented one-timer every opponent knows is coming — but often can’t stop — the colourful, bulldozing Washington Capitals winger with a unique style has done it his way.

View image in full screen Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin shoots during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in New York. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

And the 2024-25 campaign could see him eclipse a mark once thought untouchable.

Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, a longtime division rival.

Ovechkin sits just 41 goals shy of the Great One’s tally of 894 heading into the new schedule.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers, Wayne Gretzky, celebrates one of his three goals and two assists as the Oilers defeat the Calgary Flames in playoff hockey in Calgary, April 24, 1986. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Buston

The 39-year-old Russian has nine separate 50-goal seasons — including the 65 he scored in 2007-08 — and has hit at least 40 an eye-popping 13 times.

His career has also included the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign and two pandemic-stunted seasons. If not for those stoppages, Ovechkin might have already surpassed Gretzky.

Washington defenceman John Carlson said even when his captain was filling the net at a lightning-quick pace, the record didn’t feel attainable.

“Never seemed like he would ever get that close,” Carlson said at the recent NHL/NHLPA player media tour in Las Vegas. “Just incredible that we’re even here. Certainly a monumental player.

Carolina Hurricanes blueliner Jaccob Slavin has battled Ovechkin through the years as another division foe. It was the superstar with 853 regular-season goals to his name who provided Slavin with his welcome-to-the-NHL moment as a rookie.

“It was 19 seconds in,” Slavin recalled of a particular exhibition game etched in his memory. “I had a terrible gap, and he just absolutely turned me inside out. Then as he goes by me, I get my stick between his legs, and I try to reach back, and I kind of corkscrew him. He falls, shoots and scores.

“I’m just like, ‘Seriously?’ I witnessed it firsthand.”

Ovechkin appeared to possibly be slowing down when he scored just 33 times in 2016-17, but responded with 148 goals over the next three seasons.

He registered his ninth 50-goal showing in 2021-22 and 42 the following season — when he eclipsed Gordie Howe’s 801 to move into second place behind Gretzky — before finding the back of the net 31 times last season.

There’s of course a chance Ovechkin, who led Washington to its only Stanley Cup in 2018, doesn’t reach Gretzky’s mark in 2024-25.

But the league is ready if it happens.

“Some people have suggested that because Alex is Russian that somehow this should be marginalized,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in reference to the ongoing war in Ukraine and Ovechkin’s past links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We couldn’t disagree more with that. He’s been a terrific ambassador for our game for 20 years now. His enthusiasm for the game and passion for the game is infectious.

“He’s done a lot to lift the tide for the league and for all players during his tenure. It’s something, definitely, we want to celebrate.”

The league’s new generation grew up watching Ovechkin dominate. Now they’re getting an up-close look at his pursuit of history.

“It’s a lot of goals,” said 19-year-old Chicago Blackhawks centre Connor Bedard, born a few months before Ovechkin made his NHL debut in 2005. “Since I’ve been watching hockey, he’s been one of the more marquee guys. Every year it seems like he’s finding a way to put it in the net.

"I don't think it'll be that long until he breaks it."

Dallas Stars centre Wyatt Johnston pointed out Ovechkin has been besting NHL goaltenders since the now-21-year-old was in preschool.

“Really fun player to watch, just how dynamic he is,” Johnston said. “A different level of me being star-struck … dominating the league for (basically) my whole life.

“Being able to play against him and seeing him get close to that record is really cool.”

Ovechkin, in short, is approaching a high-water mark few ever thought attainable.

“I feel pretty grateful to be part of that,” Crosby said. “As a player, you want to compete at the highest level, and to be in that conversation with him over the years, I hope that we’ve got the best out of each other.

“Hopefully we’ve got some strong years left here.”

And for Ovechkin, at least 42 more goals.