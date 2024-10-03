WHO approves 1st mpox diagnostic test for emergency use

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The World Health Organization approved on Thursday the first mpox diagnostic test for emergency use to expand access to medical testing urgently.

The agency granted approval for emergency use of Abbott Laboratories unit’s PCR test, Alinity m MPXV assay.

The test enables detection of mpox virus DNA from human skin lesion swabs, the agency said, adding that it was designed for use by trained clinical laboratory personnel.

The agency said it was evaluating three new mpox diagnostic tests for its emergency use listing (EUL) and was also in discussions with other manufacturers to expand the availability of mpox diagnostic tools.

2:25 Health Matters: Single mpox vaccine 58% effective, study says

Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.SandU.S. diagnostics firm Labcorp LH.N are among companies working to enhance laboratory testing capacity for mpox.

Story continues below advertisement

The EUL procedure is a risk-based assessment of unlicensed vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to expedite their availability during public health emergencies.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In August, WHO asked manufacturers to submit their products for an emergency review and has been in discussion with them about the need for effective diagnostics, particularly in low-income groups.

—Reporting by Mariam Sunny and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi