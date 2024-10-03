Halifax Transit pulls dozens of buses from road after one loses tire

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Transit says it is pulling dozens of buses off the road due to a mechanical issue, and will need to re-torque the tires on 43 vehicles.

In a release sent out Thursday evening, Halifax Transit said a wheel came off one of its buses while it was in service earlier in the day.

“The investigation of the incident found that this was due to faulty equipment used to torque the wheels,” the release noted.

There are 43 other buses and Access-A-Bus vehicles — on multiple routes — that could be impacted and will be taken out of service immediately.

Mechanics have been dispatched, according to Halifax Transit, to re-torque the wheels on-site. The work is expected to take several hours.

“Regular operations will resume when it is safe to do so,” the release said.

“We recognize the inconvenience this will cause and thank passengers and Operators for their patience.”