Suspect wanted for 1st-degree murder, 3 others charged in 2023 central Edmonton homicide

Four suspects have been identified in the death of a man Edmonton police said was fatally shot in the central Edmonton neighbourhood of McCauley last year.

Three of the suspects have been arrested and charged, while one is still wanted for murder.

Gabriel Dumont, 35, was found injured in the lobby of an apartment building near 97th Street and 109th Avenue on the morning of Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Police and EMS responded around 5:30 a.m. and arrived to find Dumont was dead.

An autopsy a few days later determined Dumont died from a gunshot injury and the manner of death was a homicide.

The EPS homicide section has since charged Dustin Matthew Couterielle-Hilton, 33, Percy William Stanley Littlechild, 31, and Jordan Lee Travis Roasting, 34, with first-degree murder.

Police said Courterielle-Hilton and Littlechild are currently already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Warrants have been issued for a fourth man — Joshua Adam Raymond, 31 — who is also wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joshua Raymond is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.