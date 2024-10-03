Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect wanted for 1st-degree murder, 3 others charged in 2023 central Edmonton homicide

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 3, 2024 4:34 pm
1 min read
Joshua Adam Raymond, 31, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the April 2023 homicide of Gabriel Dumont in central Edmonton. View image in full screen
Joshua Adam Raymond, 31, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the April 2023 homicide of Gabriel Dumont in central Edmonton. Edmonton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four suspects have been identified in the death of a man Edmonton police said was fatally shot in the central Edmonton neighbourhood of McCauley last year.

Three of the suspects have been arrested and charged, while one is still wanted for murder.

Gabriel Dumont, 35, was found injured in the lobby of an apartment building near 97th Street and 109th Avenue on the morning of Saturday, April 8, 2023.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police and EMS responded around 5:30 a.m. and arrived to find Dumont was dead.

An autopsy a few days later determined Dumont died from a gunshot injury and the manner of death was a homicide.

The EPS homicide section has since charged Dustin Matthew Couterielle-Hilton, 33, Percy William Stanley Littlechild, 31, and Jordan Lee Travis Roasting, 34, with first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Courterielle-Hilton and Littlechild are currently already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Warrants have been issued for a fourth man — Joshua Adam Raymond, 31 — who is also wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joshua Raymond is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices