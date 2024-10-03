Menu

Economy

Nova Scotia’s premier says he will sit down with wineries to discuss possible funding

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2024 1:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Farm wineries in N.S. warn about subsidy program'
Farm wineries in N.S. warn about subsidy program
Farm wineries in Nova Scotia are warning a contentious subsidy program for commercial wine bottlers will devastate the industry. They say the move would subsidize foreign wines and come at the expense of local wine and grape growers’ operations. Skye Bryden-Blom reports – Sep 25, 2024
Nova Scotia’s premier says he is willing to sit down with the province’s wine industry to discuss more financial aid.

Tim Houston made the comments following a cabinet meeting today, after grape growers last week rejected the government’s offer of an extra $1.6 million in support.

The wineries maintain the government’s offer is unfair because it also includes help for commercial bottlers, who import cheap grape juice to make wine that is less expensive than locally produced wines.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Houston says Nova Scotia’s wine industry is important and has “lots of potential” so he’s open to more discussions because the government wants to help.

Both opposition leaders say the government has to reach a deal that addresses concerns that wineries will be subject to unfair competition if the province also supports commercial bottlers.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says there is no economic reason for the province to be supporting commercial wine bottlers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

