Nova Scotia’s premier says he will sit down with wineries to discuss possible funding

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s premier says he is willing to sit down with the province’s wine industry to discuss more financial aid.

Tim Houston made the comments following a cabinet meeting today, after grape growers last week rejected the government’s offer of an extra $1.6 million in support.

The wineries maintain the government’s offer is unfair because it also includes help for commercial bottlers, who import cheap grape juice to make wine that is less expensive than locally produced wines.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Houston says Nova Scotia’s wine industry is important and has “lots of potential” so he’s open to more discussions because the government wants to help.

Both opposition leaders say the government has to reach a deal that addresses concerns that wineries will be subject to unfair competition if the province also supports commercial bottlers.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says there is no economic reason for the province to be supporting commercial wine bottlers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.