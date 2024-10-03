Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crane drops load at Oakridge construction site, 1 day after new safety regulations

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 3, 2024 12:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Load drops from crane at Oakridge construction site'
Load drops from crane at Oakridge construction site
One day after new crane safety regulations came into effect in B.C. a load was dropped from a crane at the Oakridge construction site. This is the same site where a worker, a mother of two, was killed in February. Andrea Macpherson has the latest from the scene.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One day after new crane safety regulations came into effect in B.C., Global News has learned of another load drop at the Oakridge construction site.

This is the same site where a worker was killed earlier this year.

The latest incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday near 41st Avenue and Ash Street.

A photo submitted to Global News shows a bundle of pipes that appeared to have been dropped onto a fence at the bottom of the site, narrowly missing traffic.

TransLink confirmed its trolley wires were also damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a statement from EllisDon, the construction company that operates the site, it confirmed that building material being lifted by a crane fell “to a secure and unoccupied space to the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

“No injuries occurred and a full investigation is underway. We are cooperating fully with WorkSafeBC. ”

Click to play video: 'Husband of Oakridge crane accident victim speaks out'
Husband of Oakridge crane accident victim speaks out
Trending Now

The City of Vancouver and WorkSafeBC confirmed they are aware of the incident.

In a statement, WorkSafeBC said an “officer was deployed to the site and WorkSafeBC has launched an investigation to identify the causes, as well as any contributing factors.

“We are unable to discuss specific details or provide timeframes while the investigations are ongoing.”

This construction site is the same where Yuridia Flores, a mother of two from Mexico, was killed on the job in February when a crane’s load came crashing down on top of her.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices