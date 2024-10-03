Crane drops load at Oakridge construction site, 1 day after new safety regulations

See more sharing options

One day after new crane safety regulations came into effect in B.C., Global News has learned of another load drop at the Oakridge construction site.

This is the same site where a worker was killed earlier this year.

The latest incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday near 41st Avenue and Ash Street.

A photo submitted to Global News shows a bundle of pipes that appeared to have been dropped onto a fence at the bottom of the site, narrowly missing traffic.

TransLink confirmed its trolley wires were also damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

In a statement from EllisDon, the construction company that operates the site, it confirmed that building material being lifted by a crane fell “to a secure and unoccupied space to the ground.

“No injuries occurred and a full investigation is underway. We are cooperating fully with WorkSafeBC. ”

The City of Vancouver and WorkSafeBC confirmed they are aware of the incident.

In a statement, WorkSafeBC said an “officer was deployed to the site and WorkSafeBC has launched an investigation to identify the causes, as well as any contributing factors.

“We are unable to discuss specific details or provide timeframes while the investigations are ongoing.”

This construction site is the same where Yuridia Flores, a mother of two from Mexico, was killed on the job in February when a crane’s load came crashing down on top of her.