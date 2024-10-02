Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hate crimes reported by Halifax police jumped 62 per cent in 2023

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2024 1:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Data shows hate crimes on the rise in Canada'
Data shows hate crimes on the rise in Canada
Hate crimes reported by police are on the rise across the country. A new report released by StatsCanada shows motivated crimes targeting religion, sexual orientation and race accounted for majority of the increase. Advocates are urging the federal government to do more to support victims and combat hate crimes. Amber Fryday reports – Aug 3, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The number of hate crimes reported by Halifax police in 2023 jumped by 62 per cent compared with the prior year.

Figures released last month by Statistics Canada show that Halifax police reported 121 hate crimes last year, more than 40 per cent of the total for the entire Atlantic region, at 300.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Halifax ranked fifth in the country for its hate crime rate, moving up from the seventh spot in 2022.

The country’s statistical agency says there were 23.3 police-reported hate crimes per 100,000 people in Halifax in 2023, up from a rate of 14.4 in 2022.

Canada-wide, hate crimes reported by police have been steadily increasing since 2019, and in 2023 there were 12 hate crimes per 100,000 people, up from 9.3 the previous year.

Trending Now

Warren Silver, an analyst with Statistics Canada, says the jump in numbers may not necessarily correlate to an increase in hatred, but to a rise in reporting.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024. 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices