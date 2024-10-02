Alberta will not move forward with sale of liquor in grocery, convenience stores

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans will not be able to buy liquor in grocery and convenience stores anytime soon.

An MLA advisory committee tasked with evaluating Alberta’s liquor retail model has recommended that the province maintain its current liquor retail model. This means that the province will not move forward with expanding the sale of liquor into grocery and convenience stores.

“The idea of expanding liquor sales to grocery and convenience stores has been mused about for years,” Premier Danielle Smith said in a news release Wednesday morning.

“I’m grateful for the significant work done by MLAs to look into the feasibility and wisdom of such an expansion and the recommendations they’ve put forward. I am pleased to accept those recommendations and ensure Alberta continues to uphold our current model, which is one of the most open in Canada.”

Members of the committee consulted with industry representatives, business owners and other experts.

The province said the committee’s review found that expanding liquor sales to grocery and convenience stores would significantly harm Alberta’s existing private liquor retail model. Alberta’s liquor industry has been privatized since the 1990s.

“Expanding liquor sales to grocery and convenience stores may seem convenient for consumers, but it would have a detrimental effect on the retail liquor store industry,” said Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair, a member of the advisory committee.

“Our review determined that such a move would significantly harm small businesses and could ultimately lead to widespread closures, job losses and diminished selection for consumers.”

Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, said in a statement that he has accepted the committee’s recommendations, which he believes will keep a level playing field in the industry.

“Alberta’s private liquor model is a jewel in the crown and allows small businesses to thrive while providing a wide variety of products and services,” Nally said.

In 2021, 7-Eleven began serving alcohol in some locations in Alberta, including stores in Edmonton and Calgary. Alberta, Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis previously said it was because the stores had adapted their businesses to include restaurants.

Earlier this year, Ontario expanded its liquor offerings to allow for the sale of ready-to-drink beverages and large packs of beer in grocery stores.