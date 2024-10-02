Hamilton’s largest water main ‘failing,’ shares same part seen in Calgary, Montreal bursts

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton is rushing to fix a leak in its largest water main that shares the same part seen in two pipes that caused significant flooding in Calgary and Montreal after bursting this year.

After nearly a year of testing and inspections, water officials received reports last week of a notably sized leak in the water main used to supply the Greenhill Reservoir in Stoney Creek.

The leak was first identified during a routine inspection using a robot, which led to months of testing to confirm the extent of damage and an estimation for the repairs — roughly $6.5 million.

The pipe is made with a prestressed concrete cylinder (PCCP), a part commonly used in 1970s-era construction, said Nick Winters, director of Hamilton’s water division.

Other PCCP water mains of similar age have burst in the past, causing extensive damage as seen in Calgary in June. City officials declared a state of emergency after flooding broke out, and told the public to ration water until supplies reached a health level.

Story continues below advertisement

3:49 Calgary water main break: Mayor enacts local state of emergency amid repair extension

Winters told Global News that officials are concerned of the pipe’s age, adding they believe it was made between 1970 and 1983.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The industry is seeing evidence of these pipes failing well before their end of life,” he said.

“These pipes should last 80-100 years.”

The pipe used for the water main in Hamilton has been in the ground for 52 years.

According to the city, a construction crew will be working to complete repairs as soon as possible. The $6.5-million repair involves sending workers into the tunnel to drain the pipe and install a carbon fiber lining.

2:19 Montreal officials still looking for answers to why giant water main erupted in geyser

Winters says residents will not be affected during the repairs as a secondary pipe is working as per usual.

Story continues below advertisement

“We still have a redundant pipe that can supply residences and businesses in these areas.” he said.

The city is hoping to start repairs in December and complete them before spring of next year.

“We would have had concerns if we had to take this pipe down when people are filing their pools, watering their lawns but during the winter, it won’t be much of a problem.” Winters said.

Although no larger concerns have been brought forth about the PCCP pipes, they are on a routine schedule for inspection in case other pipes need to be replaced or repaired as well.