B.C. family lawyer resigns from firm after admitting to sexual harassment

A Surrey-based family lawyer has resigned from his law firm after admitting to decades of sexual harassment.
A consent agreement from the Law Society of B.C. reveals that Stuart Zukerman admitted to misconduct between 2000 and 2023.
Get daily National news
It details instances of inappropriate comments, touching and behaviour.
One such incident occurred in May 2023, when a female employee alleged she caught Zukerman trying to take an upskirt video of her.
She never returned to the office.
In addition, the agreement states two other female employees resigned from the firm.
Zukerman will lose his licence to practise law in B.C. at the end of November and he will not be allowed to apply for reinstatement for at least five years.
Comments