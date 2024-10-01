Dad of teen swarmed in Kelowna park says videotaped attack was ‘premeditated’

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story may be upsetting to some readers. Discretion is advised.

“It was organized, it was premeditated. You can hear in the video people saying ‘Get the circle tight so she can’t escape’ and then they just start beating on her.”

The father of a 13-year-old girl is speaking out about a serious incident involving his daughter on the weekend and he wants answers.

“I don’t know what she could have done to deserve a beating like that,” he said.

In the video, obtained by Global News, the young girl is swarmed and beaten unconscious. Young people standing around are yelling and filming the attack. When the girl is unconscious on the ground, some of the youths scoop dirt onto her head while she lays there.

“I wish I could unsee it,” said the victim’s father, who Global News is not naming to protect the girl’s identity.

“People that don’t even know her. (I) can’t even finish watching it, and that’s my kid.”

Kelowna RCMP said officers were called to several incidents of “social disorder and youth committing criminal offences, including assault, mischief” and other offences on Sept. 27, especially in the 3000 block of Lakeshore Road.

RCMP said a video of this incident involving the attack on the young girl is circulating widely in the community.

The victim’s father told Global News that his daughter was lured to Kelowna’s Boyce-Gyro Park around 8 p.m. on Friday by her best friend. She was under the impression they were going a party, he said, but when they got there her friend quickly left.

He said he took his daughter to the hospital and she was diagnosed with bruised ribs and a concussion.

“Physically, she’s one of the toughest kids I know, but she’s got a long road ahead of her,” he said.

“I want this taken seriously. I don’t want to have this brushed under the carpet.”

RCMP said they are only releasing a few details as the case involves underage youth and is sensitive in nature.

“I can’t imagine why any kid would walk around Kelowna safely right now unless they’re the ones doing the beatings,” the victim’s father said.

In a statement, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said he was shocked to hear about the incident and he has been in contact with the RCMP Superintendent.

“My thoughts are with the young victim and her family during this incredibly difficult time, and I wish her a full and swift recovery,” he said.

“As this is an ongoing investigation that is being handled by the Kelowna RCMP, it is crucial that the process be respected and allowed to unfold. I have been in contact with the RCMP Superintendent and have full confidence in the work they are doing to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

While I am currently in Ottawa advocating on Kelowna’s objectives and concerns, I remain fully engaged with City leadership and the RCMP on this matter. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community continues to remain a priority.”

Kelowna RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident and has yet to speak with them to call 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-57168.