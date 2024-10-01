3 Edmonton youths charged with attempted murder after woman attacked near Westlock

Send this page to someone via email

Three Edmonton youths have been charged, and warrants have been issued for a fourth youth, after RCMP allege they attacked an 18-year-old woman in the Westlock, Alta., area, attempted to kill her and left her in a forest.

The incident happened on Sept. 7, when RCMP said they received a report just after 9 p.m. of a stabbing near the Long Island Lake RV Park in Westlock County, about 130 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Police said the 18-year-old woman drove the suspects out to the Westlock area, “when the suspects suddenly attacked the victim in an attempt to kill her and leave her in the forest.”

Cpl. Troy Sanvinkoff said the woman was found by a group of quadders who were in the area.

The woman suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, according to the RCMP. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was then flown by STARS to an Edmonton hospital. Police said Tuesday that she is expected to survive.

“The injuries were very, very serious and potentially life-threatening,” Savinkoff said.

“They attempted to kill her, and very badly assaulted her.”

Savinkoff said the victim and the suspects, who are all males, know each other.

RCMP have arrested and charged three Edmonton youths with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault. All three remain in custody.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a fourth youth.

“The Alberta RCMP dedicated a large number of investigators to quickly solve this priority investigation,” Staff Sgt. Jeff Sehn said. “The ongoing safety of the victim was and remains as our primary concern.”

Because the accused are young offenders, their names cannot be released.

Anyone with information on the attack, or the whereabouts of the fourth suspect, is asked to contact Westlock RCMP at 780-349-4492. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3Tips.com.