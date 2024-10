See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

As the Thanksgiving season approaches and temperatures drop, your homeless neighbors urgently need your support.

Don’t miss Talk To The Experts this Saturday when guests from the Hope Mission will discuss how Hope Mission provides meals and care for thousands of people across our province each day. And how for $54.00, you can provide a hot meal and live-changing care for 20 hungry, hurting neighbors.

Visit HopeMission.com, and then tune in Saturday to Talk To The Experts.