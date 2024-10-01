Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Traffic

Sliding doors removed from Valley Line LRT station shelters due to vandalism, social disorder

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted October 1, 2024 5:30 pm
2 min read
Sliding doors on vestibules at Valley Line LRT stations have been removed. View image in full screen
Sliding doors on vestibules at Valley Line LRT stations have been removed. Kabi Moulitharan / Global News
Vandalism and social disorder are behind a decision to remove sliding doors from shelters at all Valley Line LRT stops and stations in Edmonton.

The shelters, which include automatic sliding doors, are meant to provide accessibility to transit users, while also providing a place to escape the outdoor elements.

However, since the doors were installed, they have experienced regular malfunctions, according to the City of Edmonton.

Ryan Birch, director of bus and security operations with the Edmonton Transit Service, said the malfunctions were “often due to higher than anticipated incidents of vandalism, sometimes related to social disorder and the inappropriate use of the shelter.”

“This meant riders were unable to use the shelters as intended and also led to costly regular repairs and maintenance,” Birch said in a statement.

Birch said TransEd staff tested the shelter doors and found they were often tampered with and pushed or pulled off their sliding tracks.

“This damage would typically not occur during normal operation of the doors,” Birch said.

Seleena Cardinal is a regular transit user and said she often noticed that the doors to the shelters weren’t working.

“It wouldn’t open for most people. Most people would have to open it with their hands, forcibly open it,” she said.

Sliding doors on vestibules at Valley Line LRT stations have been removed. View image in full screen
Sliding doors on vestibules at Valley Line LRT stations have been removed. Kabilan Moulitharan / Global News

Sarah Middleton, who also takes the Valley Line on a regular basis, said the shelters are nice to have, especially on colder, windier days, but added she understands why the city removed the doors.

“If they were working that would be better, but that would be something that the city would have to actively invest in rather than just leaving it because I know a lot of them have been smashed lately,” Middleton said.

Coun. Ashley Salvador said for months, she heard from her constituents who had concerns about the malfunctioning sliding doors.

“People were trying to go up to the doors, trying to hang out inside the shelters and they were unable to because they weren’t working,” she said.

“It does become an accessibility issue.”

Salvador added it’s unfortunate the city and TransEd had to remove the doors, but added it’s the most cost-effective solution.

“My understanding is it wasn’t just a matter of malfunction, it was a matter of vandalism and those spaces being used inappropriately, some social disorder along the line as well. So taking steps to ensure that people are still able to access that shelter space was the intention behind these changes.”

The doors were removed from the shelters over a period of time in August and September, ahead of the cold winter season. Birch said the city will continue to review the shelter amenities and their impact on the rider experience.

“Valley Line service has five-minute frequency during weekday peak periods and 10-15 minute frequency off peak,” Birch said. “As a result, riders do not need to wait for extended periods of time for service.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

