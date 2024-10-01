Menu

Crime

Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 1, 2024 10:20 am
1 min read
At about 9:40 p.m., today, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, Calgary police officers responded to the 0 to 100 block of Cityside Manor N.E., for reports of a person in medical distress. Upon arrival, officers located one person deceased. View image in full screen
At about 9:40 p.m., today, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, Calgary police officers responded to the 0 to 100 block of Cityside Manor N.E., for reports of a person in medical distress. Upon arrival, officers located one person deceased. Michael King/Global News
Police say homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead after someone reported a person in medical distress in northeast Calgary on Monday night.

According to police, paramedics were first called about a man possibly experiencing cardiac arrest at a home in the 0 to 100 block of Cityside Manor Northeast at 9:40 p.m.

Police officers deemed the scene to be suspicious and called the homicide unit.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. Nobody has been arrested but police said they believe the public is not at risk.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call police at 403-266-1234 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

