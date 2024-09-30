Albertans mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Send this page to someone via email

Monday is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Albertans marked the day at ceremonies across the province.

Marked on Sept. 30 each year, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation honours the survivors of Canada’s residential school system and the children who never returned home.

A ceremony was held at the University of Calgary on Monday morning, where the flags on campus were lowered to half-mast.

Elders shared their stories and highlighted the importance of the day for all Canadians.

A full day of free programming is being offered at The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, formerly Fort Calgary, to mark the day.

“We’ve seen more and more demand for understanding the truth of this site and certainly the history of the land itself, certainly from an Indigenous perspective, but then also understanding the harm that was caused by colonization in our city,” said Jennifer Thompson, president of The Confluence.

“That’s something that we really take seriously and we’re very dedicated to telling those stories.”

An event will also be held on the east lawn of the Alberta legislative grounds at 2 p.m. Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani, Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson and Saddle Lake Cree Nation elder Bernie Makokis will be in attendance.

“On this day, Canadians come together to learn, recognize and reflect on the history and enduring legacy of residential schools,” Wilson said in a statement Monday morning. “It is a time for all of us to reflect on the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools, and a time to consider how we can all foster a healthier future.”

Those attending events are encouraged to wear orange, to honour survivors of residential schools.

“Each year, we are inspired by the story of Phyllis Webstad, whose new orange shirt was taken away on her first day at a residential school,” Wilson said. “By wearing orange, participating in local events, and taking time to reflect, we can all show our commitment to understanding and addressing the intergenerational impacts of residential schools as we walk the path towards reconciliation.”

More than 150,000 children were forced to attend residential schools, with many survivors detailing to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission the abuse they suffered at the hands of those meant to protect them. The last school closed in 1996.

An estimated 6,000 children died in the schools, though experts say the actual number could be higher.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.