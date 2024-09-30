‘Leslieville dollhouse’ farewell sees passersby leave with pieces of ‘Toronto history’

Send this page to someone via email

Visiting from England, Nancy Mitchell decided Sunday would be a great day to hit the streets of Toronto.

Walking about in the east-end, Mitchell took her aunt and uncle’s advice for where to go – 37 Bertmount Ave. to be exactly.

That east-end address is the “Leslieville dollhouse,” which was sold to new owners earlier this year who held a farewell event Sunday for well-wishers.

“This is history,” Mitchell said.

“Toronto history, and it’s going.”

‘I’m going to miss it’

After bringing joy to neighbours and tourists for roughly five decades, the previous owners of the life-sized dollhouse, near Queen Street East and Jones Avenue, put the house up for sale this summer.

Story continues below advertisement

It was adorned with hundreds of dolls, toys and other items, many of which were donated to the homeowner over the years.

2:09 East-Toronto home dubbed ‘Leslieville dollhouse’ listed for sale

Tom Sumaisar, son of owner Shirley Sumaisar, told Global News in July the family was selling the iconic home because his mother’s health was declining, and she required more care.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He said the home was first known for its front yard garden, for which his mother was given an award by the City of Toronto. When the garden became too difficult to maintain, Sumaisar’s mother “transitioned to themes like Halloween themes and Christmas themes.”

Collecting the dolls became a hobby and a distraction for Sumaisar’s mother after the passing of his father, he said, adding the home has taken on a life of its own and people come to see it from “all over the world.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I love my mom, and in some ways I wish she could stay here and maintain the house, but she can’t maintain it anymore,” he said.

“I wish she could keep this forever. And she wishes she can keep it forever. But her health is not the greatest.”

View image in full screen The east-end Toronto home dubbed the “Leslieville dollhouse” is pictured on July 10, 2024. Global News

Lori Clyke was one of many who stopped by the dollhouse on Sunday.

“I am going to miss it. It’s just something for the kids to look at. It helps them also learn about diversity,” she said.

“Everyone doesn’t have to have a white picket fence and a pink house. You can have this and still be loved by your neighbours.”

New owners ‘really excited to be in the neighbourhood’

Bradley Sutherland and his partner were looking to buy their first property in Leslieville for awhile, and never thought the dollhouse would be the one.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our realtor said there was one sitting on the market for a bit, for a reason. … When we pulled up, we saw this beauty house,” he told Global News.

“It’s a project … We definitely wanted something to make our own.”

Sutherland said they wanted to host the farewell event because they knew how much it meant to the area. Passersby were able to take a toy of their choosing in exchange for a donation to MLSE’s Change the Game campaign.

“We’ve heard stories of people who’ve come by since they were kids,” he said.

“We wanted to find an organization that aligns to the youthfulness and joy that this home has brought to children in the community.”

Sutherland added at the end of the day, they’re “really excited to be in the neighbourhood.”

“We’re excited to make this our new home,” he said.

“This felt like a perfect opportunity to let people come out … and hopefully have a new start to its next chapter.”

— with files from Caryn Lieberman