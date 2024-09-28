Menu

Crime

Coyote shot and killed after biting girl in north Calgary: police

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 28, 2024 2:53 pm
1 min read
A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
Police say officers shot and killed a coyote after it bit a girl in north Calgary on Saturday.

EMS tells Global News its crews responded to the 100 block of Macewan Ridge Circle Northwest at about 11:15 a.m.

“One child in non-life-threatening condition was transported to the Alberta Children’s Hospital,” EMS said in a statement.

Calgary police said a coyote bit a little girl, leaving her with puncture wounds to her arm. The age of the girl is not known.

Calgary police said officers cornered the animal in a yard and it was acting aggressively. Officers shot and killed the animal, according to police.

More to come…

