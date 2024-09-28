Coyote shot and killed after biting girl in north Calgary: police

See more sharing options

Police say officers shot and killed a coyote after it bit a girl in north Calgary on Saturday.

EMS tells Global News its crews responded to the 100 block of Macewan Ridge Circle Northwest at about 11:15 a.m.

“One child in non-life-threatening condition was transported to the Alberta Children’s Hospital,” EMS said in a statement.

Calgary police said a coyote bit a little girl, leaving her with puncture wounds to her arm. The age of the girl is not known.

Calgary police said officers cornered the animal in a yard and it was acting aggressively. Officers shot and killed the animal, according to police.

More to come…