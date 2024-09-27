Goals galore as Jets fall 8-5 to Wild in preseason action

Send this page to someone via email

It may just be preseason, but it was a night to forget for last year’s Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck.

The Minnesota Wild scored eight goals on the Jets netminder and cruised to an 8-5 win over Winnipeg, who was playing without most of their top forwards.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Jets fell to 1-2-1 in the preseason.

In his first game since signing a two-year contract on Monday, Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets on the powerplay, while Morgan Barron, Mason Appleton, Brayden Yager and Nikita Chibrikov also lit the lamp for the Jets.

Hellebuyck allowed eight goals on 29 shots in his first action of the preseason. Minnesota had several of their star forwards playing as Joel Eriksson Ek picked up two goals and three assists, while Kirill Kaprizov added a pair of goals.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets have two preseason games remaining, both against the Calgary Flames, on Wednesday in Winnipeg and Friday in Calgary.