Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Goals galore as Jets fall 8-5 to Wild in preseason action

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 11:27 pm
1 min read
Minnesota Wild center Ben Jones (39) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bailey Hillesheim). View image in full screen
Minnesota Wild center Ben Jones (39) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bailey Hillesheim).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It may just be preseason, but it was a night to forget for last year’s Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck.

The Minnesota Wild scored eight goals on the Jets netminder and cruised to an 8-5 win over Winnipeg, who was playing without most of their top forwards.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Jets fell to 1-2-1 in the preseason.

In his first game since signing a two-year contract on Monday, Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets on the powerplay, while Morgan Barron, Mason Appleton, Brayden Yager and Nikita Chibrikov also lit the lamp for the Jets.

Trending Now

Hellebuyck allowed eight goals on 29 shots in his first action of the preseason. Minnesota had several of their star forwards playing as Joel Eriksson Ek picked up two goals and three assists, while Kirill Kaprizov added a pair of goals.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets have two preseason games remaining, both against the Calgary Flames, on Wednesday in Winnipeg and Friday in Calgary.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices