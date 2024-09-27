Menu

Crime

Saskatoon restaurant faces a string of break-ins

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 7:20 pm
1 min read
Las Palapas Vandalism
Las Palapas Resort Grill in Saskatoon was vandalized several times during the month of August.
Jason Wosminity is the general manager of Las Palapas Resort Grill on Victoria Avenue in Saskatoon.

He says in August there were several incidents in which people broke in, destroyed property and stole items.

“It’s a little unsettling, especially when you know you’ve got the phone and it rings in the middle of the night and, you know, it’s the alarm company,” said Wosminity.

Global’s Nicole Healey shares what the restaurant faced in its string of bad luck above.

