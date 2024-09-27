‘You can’t park there’: Video shows SUV crashed into elevator lobby at B.C. casino

Police are investigating how someone managed to wedge their SUV into an elevator lobby at a Richmond casino this week.
Video of the incident was posted to social media platform Reddit with the comment “You can’t park there….”
The video shows the vehicle crashed into a hallway connecting to a bank of elevators from a parkade at the River Rock Casino on Thursday.
Metro Vancouver Transit Police said officers were called to the scene just before 3 p.m.
Investigators said the driver was a 63-year-old woman from Washington state. She was unhurt in the crash.
Police believe the collision was the result of human error and that speed and alcohol were not factors.
