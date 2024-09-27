Menu

Canada

‘You can’t park there’: Video shows SUV crashed into elevator lobby at B.C. casino

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 9:34 pm
1 min read
Video shows SUV wedged in Richmond casino parkade hallway
A video posted online shows an SUV crashed inside the parkade elevator lobby at the River Rock Casino in Richmond.
Police are investigating how someone managed to wedge their SUV into an elevator lobby at a Richmond casino this week.

Video of the incident was posted to social media platform Reddit with the comment “You can’t park there….”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
The video shows the vehicle crashed into a hallway connecting to a bank of elevators from a parkade at the River Rock Casino on Thursday.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said officers were called to the scene just before 3 p.m.

Investigators said the driver was a 63-year-old woman from Washington state. She was unhurt in the crash.

Police believe the collision was the result of human error and that speed and alcohol were not factors.

 

