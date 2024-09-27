Hundreds protest proposed cuts to graduate awards at Queen’s University

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of students, staff and faculty gathered on University Avenue in Kingston, Ont., on Friday to protest proposed cuts to Queen’s Graduate Awards for master’s programs.

“The administration is hoping to remove crucial support in the amount of $4,100 per student. We think this is a terrible decision,” said Emils Matiss, president of the Society of Graduate and Professional Students.

The funding is typically allotted for essentials such as living expenses, groceries, and tuition. Without it, many students fear they will struggle to afford higher education.

“Seeing my comrades question whether they are going to make rent, whether they’re going to be able to get their next meal, whether they can pay off their medical bills, myself included, because we rely on that funding and we depend on that funding,” said Trinda Penniston, a graduate student at Queen’s.

Penniston also expressed concern that the cuts could extend beyond graduate awards.

“What’s stopping them from cutting funding for international students or graduate students next? It kind of sets the precedent to conduct more atrocities at this university that’s going to disenfranchise and further harm the students who are here, who essentially run this university,” she said.

In a statement, Queen’s University said it is tackling its budget deficit by cutting costs and boosting revenue. Measures include a hiring freeze, spending cuts, and a proposal to remove the Queen’s Graduate Award for master’s students starting in fall 2025, saving $3.5 million annually.

“The goal is to balance the budget while supporting students and academics,” the statement said.

Protesters, however, remain unconvinced.

“We know for a fact that these eliminations of funds will have a disproportionate effect on people who rely on external money to attend a graduate program,” said Jake Morrow, a student at the protest.

Matiss added that the community has not been properly consulted about the decision.

“One of the key issues here is that we felt that the community hasn’t been properly consulted. Those that have been the most affected by this, those that will have to adjust their programs and their research programs, will need to know how this impacts them,” he said.

Matiss hopes the university reconsiders its decision, given the significant impact the cuts would have on students.