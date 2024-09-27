Regina to host 2028 Can-Am Police-Fire Games

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of athletes and families will be headed to the Queen City four years from now, following Regina’s successful bid for the Can-AM Police-Fire Games.

The multi-sport, Olympic-style event, which takes place August 2028, will display what organizers say is a test of athleticism, skill, and camaraderie.

“Our community holds a deep appreciation for the service and dedication of first responders, whose daily efforts keep us safe, supported, and protected,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said.

“We celebrate the opportunity for these heroes from across North America to come together in the spirit of competition and connection, and we will ensure that every athlete, family member, and fan visiting our city has an exceptional and welcoming experience.”

Competitors will include professionals from fire and rescue, law enforcement, emergency medical services, border patrol, corrections officers, and other first responders.

Spectators can expect to see angling, cross-country running, cycling, and competitive shooting (both pistol and rifle). Additionally, the games will showcase the “grueling challenges of the Toughest Competitor Alive and Toughest Firefighter Alive competitions, highlighting the incredible athleticism and determination of participants.”

Multiple venues around the city will be used to stage the events.

“The City of Regina has a long history of hosting various sporting events, which is exactly what we were looking for since our event is a multi-sport event,” said Bill Merryless, CEO of the Can-Am Police-Fire Games.

“We also know that our competitors will feel at home with the wonderful volunteers and the rest of the community while we are here.”