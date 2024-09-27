Nova Scotia judge gives teen two years probation for stabbing high school staff

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia youth court judge has sentenced a 17-year-old boy to two years of probation for stabbing two staff members at a Halifax-area high school last year.

During a sentencing hearing today, Judge Elizabeth Buckle said that although her decision was difficult she said she didn’t think the teenager needed to be detained any further.

Buckle said the accused, who was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time he assaulted the school staff, had already served 100 days in custody and has been complying with strict conditions since his release.

The teen’s identity is protected from publication because of his age, and he pleaded guilty in March to two counts of aggravated assault.

The two victims — employees of Charles P. Allen High School in suburban Bedford, N.S. — were taken to hospital with serious wounds on March 20, 2023, but both have recovered.

The teen’s conditions include that he must continue treatment, wear a monitoring device, and can’t own weapons for two years or have direct or indirect contact with the victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.