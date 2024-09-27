Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia judge gives teen two years probation for stabbing high school staff

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2024 3:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Victims of N.S. high school stabbing make victim impact statements'
Victims of N.S. high school stabbing make victim impact statements
Two victims who were stabbed at a Halifax-area high school in 2023 made emotional victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing of a teen. Zack Power reports – Aug 20, 2024
A Nova Scotia youth court judge has sentenced a 17-year-old boy to two years of probation for stabbing two staff members at a Halifax-area high school last year.

During a sentencing hearing today, Judge Elizabeth Buckle said that although her decision was difficult she said she didn’t think the teenager needed to be detained any further.

Buckle said the accused, who was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time he assaulted the school staff, had already served 100 days in custody and has been complying with strict conditions since his release.

The teen’s identity is protected from publication because of his age, and he pleaded guilty in March to two counts of aggravated assault.

The two victims — employees of Charles P. Allen High School in suburban Bedford, N.S. — were taken to hospital with serious wounds on March 20, 2023, but both have recovered.

The teen’s conditions include that he must continue treatment, wear a monitoring device, and can’t own weapons for two years or have direct or indirect contact with the victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

