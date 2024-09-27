Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Port of Montreal dockworkers serve notice for 3-day strike to begin Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2024 10:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '$33.2M worth of stolen vehicles recovered, many at Port of Montreal: Peel police'
$33.2M worth of stolen vehicles recovered, many at Port of Montreal: Peel police
File from May 27: $33.2M worth of stolen vehicles recovered, many at Port of Montreal: Peel police – May 27, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The union representing longshore workers at the Port of Montreal says work at two terminals could come to a standstill next week as the union served a 72-hour strike notice on Friday.

That could potentially lead to dockworkers walking off the job as of 7 a.m. Monday and lasting until Thursday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The union says in a statement that only two terminals would be affected by the work stoppage owned by Termont Montreal.

At the Port of Montreal, negotiations continue with the Maritime Employers Association to renew the longshore workers’ collective agreement, which expired in Dec. 31.

Trending Now

Earlier this week, the 1,150 longshoremen at the Port of Montreal rejected the latest offer from the Maritime Employers Association by 99.63 per cent while also giving themselves a strike mandate.

The union local, affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, is holding a news conference this morning to provide an update on negotiations.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices