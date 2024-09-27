Port of Montreal dockworkers serve notice for 3-day strike to begin Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing longshore workers at the Port of Montreal says work at two terminals could come to a standstill next week as the union served a 72-hour strike notice on Friday.

That could potentially lead to dockworkers walking off the job as of 7 a.m. Monday and lasting until Thursday.

The union says in a statement that only two terminals would be affected by the work stoppage owned by Termont Montreal.

At the Port of Montreal, negotiations continue with the Maritime Employers Association to renew the longshore workers’ collective agreement, which expired in Dec. 31.

Earlier this week, the 1,150 longshoremen at the Port of Montreal rejected the latest offer from the Maritime Employers Association by 99.63 per cent while also giving themselves a strike mandate.

The union local, affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, is holding a news conference this morning to provide an update on negotiations.