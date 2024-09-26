Menu

Sports

Allyson MacNutt upsets Kerri Einarson in PointsBet Invitational curling

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2024 6:40 pm
1 min read
Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated American Tabitha Peterson 7-4 on Thursday to remain unbeaten at the Grand Slam of Curling's Co-op Canadian Open. Einarson delivers a rock while playing Manitoba during the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, February 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated American Tabitha Peterson 7-4 on Thursday to remain unbeaten at the Grand Slam of Curling's Co-op Canadian Open. Einarson delivers a rock while playing Manitoba during the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, February 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Allyson MacNutt’s junior women’s curling team ousted Kerri Einarson from the PointsBet Invitiational with an 8-6 win.

MacNutt’s Halifax team stole a point in the eighth and 10th ends en route to an upset of the four-time Canadian champion Einarson.

The single-knockout PointsBet Invitational’s round of 16 features junior, college, university and club teams taking on the country’s curling heavyweights.

Manitoba’s Chelsea Carey, who is skipping the retired Jennifer Jones’ former team, downed Canadian women’s club champion Abby Burgess 10-4.

Winnipeg’s Kate Cameron defeated Jolene Campbell 8-5 and Kayla Skrlik beat Danielle Inglis 9-2 to advance.

The first round of men’s curling continues in the evening draw.

Nova Scotia team reflects on winning world senior men’s curling championship

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

