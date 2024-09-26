Allyson MacNutt upsets Kerri Einarson in PointsBet Invitational curling

Allyson MacNutt’s junior women’s curling team ousted Kerri Einarson from the PointsBet Invitiational with an 8-6 win.
MacNutt’s Halifax team stole a point in the eighth and 10th ends en route to an upset of the four-time Canadian champion Einarson.
The single-knockout PointsBet Invitational’s round of 16 features junior, college, university and club teams taking on the country’s curling heavyweights.
Get breaking National news
Manitoba’s Chelsea Carey, who is skipping the retired Jennifer Jones’ former team, downed Canadian women’s club champion Abby Burgess 10-4.
Winnipeg’s Kate Cameron defeated Jolene Campbell 8-5 and Kayla Skrlik beat Danielle Inglis 9-2 to advance.
The first round of men’s curling continues in the evening draw.
Comments