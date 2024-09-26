City of Saskatoon confirms 11 cases of Dutch elm disease

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon has confirmed 11 positive cases of Dutch elm disease in several neighbourhoods across the city — a record high.

“It is discouraging to see this record number of positive Dutch elm disease cases in our city; DED can have devastating consequences for our urban forest,” says Thai Hoang, director of parks. “The most likely cause of DED is the storage and transportation of elm firewood. If you suspect you have elm firewood, please dispose of it immediately.”

City workers are removing all affected trees and closely monitoring nearby areas for stored elm wood and symptomatic trees.

The city is reminding people they cannot store elm wood and can get rid of it at the landfill.

It is asking anyone who spots an unhealthy elm tree to send a photo to the city or call Urban Forestry at 306-975-2890.