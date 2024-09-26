Menu

Environment

City of Saskatoon confirms 11 cases of Dutch elm disease

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted September 26, 2024 4:10 pm
1 min read
11 more cases of Dutch Elm Disease found in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Crews will begin removing trees infected with Dutch elm disease in Saskatoon. City of Saskatoon / Supplied
The City of Saskatoon has confirmed 11 positive cases of Dutch elm disease in several neighbourhoods across the city — a record high.

“It is discouraging to see this record number of positive Dutch elm disease cases in our city; DED can have devastating consequences for our urban forest,” says Thai Hoang, director of parks. “The most likely cause of DED is the storage and transportation of elm firewood. If you suspect you have elm firewood, please dispose of it immediately.”

City workers are removing all affected trees and closely monitoring nearby areas for stored elm wood and symptomatic trees.

The city is reminding people they cannot store elm wood and can get rid of it at the landfill.

It is asking anyone who spots an unhealthy elm tree to send a photo to the city or call Urban Forestry at 306-975-2890.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

