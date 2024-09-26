Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New allegations against Coquitlam Mounties facing code of conduct probe

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted September 26, 2024 9:06 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Another complaint about Coquitlam Mounties facing dismissal over offensive chat'
Another complaint about Coquitlam Mounties facing dismissal over offensive chat
A survivor of domestic abuse says she has serious concerns about how her case was handled by Coquitlam RCMP, saying she dealt with two of the three officers facing possible dismissal following an unrelated investigation into racist and misogynist private messages. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Last week Global News reported about three Coquitlam RCMP officers facing possible dismissal amid an investigation into alleged racist and misogynistic messages shared in group chats.

Now a survivor of domestic abuse has come forward with her story, saying she dealt with two of those officers who failed to conduct proper investigations.

Coquitlam RCMP Constables Philip Dick, Ian Solven and Mersad Mesbah are facing possible dismissal. Court documents allege that in group chats they called women “dumb bitches,” suggested they’d “write off” their files, and said about a bleeding victim, “Well she’s a f—ing dumb b—h, should’ve worn a mouth guard.”

Click to play video: 'Coquitlam officers face dismissal over offensive chat'
Coquitlam officers face dismissal over offensive chat

A woman whose identity Global News has agreed to protect, says two of those officers were assigned to investigate her abusive ex.

Story continues below advertisement

The first time came after her ex locked her in a closet and recorded her hyperventilating. No charges were laid, and she believes the video was shared outside the investigation.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Const. Solven said, ‘We have all seen the video and we’re all very aware of your mental health issues,'” she told Global News.

“And I couldn’t believe that my video hyperventilating was now being twisted into something that it wasn’t.”

The RCMP conducted an internal investigation after the woman complained about how her file was handled.

“Const. Mesbah conducted a thorough and professional investigation into your complaint and the grounds did not exist to lay charges,” the probe concluded.

“I do not support your (neglect of duty) allegation,” the investigator added.

Click to play video: 'Several changes coming to B.C. Police Act'
Several changes coming to B.C. Police Act

The woman’s complaint about Const. Solven was also unsuccessful.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want my files re-looked at by fresh eyes,” the woman told Global News.

“You know when you’re traumatized and then you’re re-traumatized by the system and there’s no justice, it’s the worst feeling ever. It was a living hell.”

The RCMP have not responded to our inquiry about re-opening the woman’s case.

Constables Philip Dick, Ian Solven and Mersad Mesbah are due to face code of conduct hearings in March, nearly four years after their alleged conduct violations were first reported.

All three continue to be suspended with pay.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices