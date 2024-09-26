New allegations against Coquitlam Mounties facing code of conduct probe

Send this page to someone via email

Last week Global News reported about three Coquitlam RCMP officers facing possible dismissal amid an investigation into alleged racist and misogynistic messages shared in group chats.

Now a survivor of domestic abuse has come forward with her story, saying she dealt with two of those officers who failed to conduct proper investigations.

Coquitlam RCMP Constables Philip Dick, Ian Solven and Mersad Mesbah are facing possible dismissal. Court documents allege that in group chats they called women “dumb bitches,” suggested they’d “write off” their files, and said about a bleeding victim, “Well she’s a f—ing dumb b—h, should’ve worn a mouth guard.”

A woman whose identity Global News has agreed to protect, says two of those officers were assigned to investigate her abusive ex.

The first time came after her ex locked her in a closet and recorded her hyperventilating. No charges were laid, and she believes the video was shared outside the investigation.

“Const. Solven said, ‘We have all seen the video and we’re all very aware of your mental health issues,'” she told Global News.

“And I couldn’t believe that my video hyperventilating was now being twisted into something that it wasn’t.”

The RCMP conducted an internal investigation after the woman complained about how her file was handled.

“Const. Mesbah conducted a thorough and professional investigation into your complaint and the grounds did not exist to lay charges,” the probe concluded.

“I do not support your (neglect of duty) allegation,” the investigator added.

The woman’s complaint about Const. Solven was also unsuccessful.

“I want my files re-looked at by fresh eyes,” the woman told Global News.

“You know when you’re traumatized and then you’re re-traumatized by the system and there’s no justice, it’s the worst feeling ever. It was a living hell.”

The RCMP have not responded to our inquiry about re-opening the woman’s case.

Constables Philip Dick, Ian Solven and Mersad Mesbah are due to face code of conduct hearings in March, nearly four years after their alleged conduct violations were first reported.

All three continue to be suspended with pay.