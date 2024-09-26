Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Nova Scotia government says offer rejected by wine industry is ‘fair’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2024 3:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. vineyards suffer damage from cold snap'
N.S. vineyards suffer damage from cold snap
WATCH: N.S. vineyards suffer damage from cold snap – Feb 12, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Nova Scotia government says its offer of financial aid to the province’s wine industry is still on the table, despite it being rejected by grape growers.

During a briefing Thursday, officials from the Finance Department said the offer presented to an industry working group last week is fair and compliant with international trade rules.

The offer increases payments to wineries by an additional $1.6 million — for a total of $6.6 million per year — and it gives payments capped at up to $1 million per year to the province’s two commercial wine bottlers.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The department says the funding amounts to a 65-35 per cent split — a ratio based on the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation’s acquisition costs for wines from local wineries and wines from the province’s commercial bottlers.

Officials say the new funding will not take effect by the proposed Oct. 1 date because the wineries don’t want the money, although the government is set to continue talks.

Story continues below advertisement

Wine growers say commercial bottlers shouldn’t receive public money, arguing that the province’s offer would effectively subsidize foreign grape juice at the expense of Nova Scotia-grown grapes.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices