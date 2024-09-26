National Bank clears big hurdle in bid to buy Canadian Western Bank

See more sharing options

National Bank of Canada says it has cleared a key regulatory hurdle in its proposed acquisition of Canadian Western Bank.

The Montreal-based bank says it has received the Competition Bureau’s clearance for the deal.

The transaction still requires approval by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and the minister of finance.

Canadian Western shareholders voted to approve the deal earlier this month.

National Bank announced an all-stock deal to buy Canadian Western earlier this year in a proposal that valued the Edmonton-based bank at about $5 billion.

It has said its acquisition of Canadian Western will significantly expand its western footprint and create a stronger national competitor.