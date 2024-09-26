Menu

Money

National Bank clears big hurdle in bid to buy Canadian Western Bank

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2024 8:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: National Bank offers to buy Canadian Western Bank in $5B deal'
Business Matters: National Bank offers to buy Canadian Western Bank in $5B deal
Canada’s banking sector faces further consolidation as the National Bank of Canada has reached an all-share deal to acquire Canadian Western Bank that values the lender at about $5 billion. Anne Gaviola has this story and more in Business Matters for Wednesday June 12, 2024 – Jun 12, 2024
National Bank of Canada says it has cleared a key regulatory hurdle in its proposed acquisition of Canadian Western Bank.

The Montreal-based bank says it has received the Competition Bureau’s clearance for the deal.

The transaction still requires approval by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and the minister of finance.

Canadian Western shareholders voted to approve the deal earlier this month.

National Bank announced an all-stock deal to buy Canadian Western earlier this year in a proposal that valued the Edmonton-based bank at about $5 billion.

It has said its acquisition of Canadian Western will significantly expand its western footprint and create a stronger national competitor.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

