Trudeau meets Macron as French leader visits Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to his home in Ottawa Wednesday for an informal private dinner.

Trudeau greeted Macron outside Rideau Cottage with a hug and a big smile at the start of Macron’s second official visit to Canada.

The two leaders will hold more formal meetings Thursday in Ottawa and Montreal.

View image in full screen Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, greets French President Emmanuel Macron outside Rideau Cottage at Rideau Hall, as Macron arrives in Ottawa for a visit to Canada, on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The war in Ukraine, misinformation and artificial intelligence will highlight the discussions.

But the two surely will also touch on their similar political circumstances as progressive politicians who have become deeply unpopular with voters.

They have been compared frequently since Macron was elected in France in 2017, two years after Trudeau took power in Canada.

Both leaders were in New York City earlier this week for the United Nations General Assembly and will be together again next week in France at the Francophonie leaders’ summit.