Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg student arrested after threatening note found at school, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 25, 2024 9:45 am
1 min read
Police were called to a Winnipeg school Monday after a threatening note was found in a bathroom.
Police were called to a Winnipeg school Monday after a threatening note was found in a bathroom. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say a junior high student has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm after an incident at a local school.

Officers were called to the school, which is in the Winnipeg School Division, on Monday afternoon after a threatening note was found in a bathroom.

As a result, the school went into lockdown protocol while police investigated.

Police said a student suspected of leaving the note was identified and arrested without incident half an hour later on Cecil Street.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We were quite fortunate to apprehend someone very quickly, to identify them very quickly with the help of the school officials,” Cst. Claude Chancy told 680 CJOB.

“No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Now

The student was released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg school secured due to nearby weapons incident, police say'
Winnipeg school secured due to nearby weapons incident, police say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices