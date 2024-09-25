Winnipeg student arrested after threatening note found at school, police say

Winnipeg police say a junior high student has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm after an incident at a local school.
Officers were called to the school, which is in the Winnipeg School Division, on Monday afternoon after a threatening note was found in a bathroom.
As a result, the school went into lockdown protocol while police investigated.
Police said a student suspected of leaving the note was identified and arrested without incident half an hour later on Cecil Street.
“We were quite fortunate to apprehend someone very quickly, to identify them very quickly with the help of the school officials,” Cst. Claude Chancy told 680 CJOB.
“No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
The student was released on an undertaking.
