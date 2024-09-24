Concerns mount over pediatrician shortage at Kelowna hospital ahead of flu season

Send this page to someone via email

Concerns among parents and caregivers in the Central Okanagan are growing in the wake of a pediatrician shortage at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

“With winter coming up and all the winter flus, like that is very scary, definitely very scary,” said Tianna Byers, a Kelowna mother of three.

Earlier this month, the Kelowna Emergency Department Physician Group issued a public advisory warning of service disruptions at KGH related to pediatric care in the emergency department (ED).

The advisory stated that no new admissions will be possible to the KGH pediatric ward during service disruption times and that complex cases and critically ill children will be transferred elsewhere for care.

“I think there should be a pediatrician on call at all times,” said Nella Milligan, a grandmother to a three-year old boy. “At least one or two for this area.”

Interior Health (IH) won’t confirm how many shifts aren’t covered, saying as it works to staff those shifts, the number changes.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, there are 24 pediatricians registered in the City of Kelowna. However, only six of them work at the hospital.

Some of the doctors Global News spoke with, who didn’t want to be interviewed, said it is a disaster waiting to happen.

In a statement to Global News, IH said during the provincial election and interregnum period, government is in a caretaker mode and health authority communications are limited to critical health and public safety information.

But it did add that September is currently covered and that while some shifts in future months are not covered, it is exploring all options to find coverage,

It stated that if a shift is not covered, it will implement contingency plans to support the safety of children, expectant families and their babies.

The B.C. NDP incumbent, who has held the role of health minister, said government is aware of the situation.

“We are working hard to resolve that issue,” said Adrian Dix.

As to why so many more pediatricians are working in the community and not the hospital, that may come down to compensation.

“In the Interior Health Authority, we’ve dramatically increased the number of people practicing in community, family doctors with the new, our new payment model with doctors. We are working with pediatricians in Kelowna to address this issue,” Dix said.

It’s an issue many hope is resolved in a timely fashion before it’s too late.

“I would hope they would act on it before something serious happens to anyone,” Milligan said. “It’s an issue that needs to be addressed before the worst happens.”