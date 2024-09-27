Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Simply Delicious Recipe: Cauliflower Soup with Brown Butter Scallops

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Simply Delicious Recipe: Decadent snack using Ontario Apples'
Simply Delicious Recipe: Decadent snack using Ontario Apples
WATCH - Last Week's Simply Delicious Recipe: Decadent snack using Ontario Apples
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Follow along with Susan Hay and Chef Mark McEwan, as he prepares a cauliflower soup with brown butter scallops. It’s simply delicious!

Ingredients

  • 1 small head of cauliflower, cut into small florets
  • 2 large fresh scallops, season with olive, salt and pepper
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup milk
  • ½ cup 35% cream
  • Salt & White pepper to season
  • Pinch of nutmeg
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp fine cut chives

Instructions

Trending Now
  • In a saucepan, add cauliflower florets, milk, water, salt, pepper, nutmeg, cream and butter. Once all ingredients are together, bring pan to a simmer and cook until cauliflower is tender to touch.
  • Place a small fry fan on the stove (nonstick) add heat and bring to a high sauté temperature.
  • Place seasoned scallops in the hot nonstick pan. Touch scallops on the heat until golden in colour, add butter to pan and flip to second side while cooking butter until golden brown.
  • Have a blender ready. Add cauliflower and all liquid, then blend at a high speed creating a smooth texture. Adjust thickness with a touch of water and/or milk, adjust seasoning to taste.
  • Serve soup in bowl, slice scallops in 3 equal pieces adding as top garnish
  • Foam up the excess butter in the pan, add lemon juice and drizzle over top of scallops and soup.
  • Finish with chives and serve!
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices