Simply Delicious Recipe: Cauliflower Soup with Brown Butter Scallops

Follow along with Susan Hay and Chef Mark McEwan, as he prepares a cauliflower soup with brown butter scallops. It’s simply delicious!
Ingredients
- 1 small head of cauliflower, cut into small florets
- 2 large fresh scallops, season with olive, salt and pepper
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup milk
- ½ cup 35% cream
- Salt & White pepper to season
- Pinch of nutmeg
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp fine cut chives
Instructions
- In a saucepan, add cauliflower florets, milk, water, salt, pepper, nutmeg, cream and butter. Once all ingredients are together, bring pan to a simmer and cook until cauliflower is tender to touch.
- Place a small fry fan on the stove (nonstick) add heat and bring to a high sauté temperature.
- Place seasoned scallops in the hot nonstick pan. Touch scallops on the heat until golden in colour, add butter to pan and flip to second side while cooking butter until golden brown.
- Have a blender ready. Add cauliflower and all liquid, then blend at a high speed creating a smooth texture. Adjust thickness with a touch of water and/or milk, adjust seasoning to taste.
- Serve soup in bowl, slice scallops in 3 equal pieces adding as top garnish
- Foam up the excess butter in the pan, add lemon juice and drizzle over top of scallops and soup.
- Finish with chives and serve!
