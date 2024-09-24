Menu

Politics

Quebec premier under pressure over $7B Northvolt battery plant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Northvolt scales back operations, construction on Quebec factory continues'
Northvolt scales back operations, construction on Quebec factory continues
RELATED - The company building a massive and controversial electric battery plant on Montreal's south shore has announced it's cutting jobs and scaling back operations. Dan Spector reports. – Sep 9, 2024
The heat is rising for Quebec Premier François Legault as opposition parties demand answers about his government’s investment in the planned Northvolt battery factory near Montreal.

Opposition leaders at the Quebec legislature on Tuesday called on the government to be more transparent about its agreement with the Swedish manufacturer for the $7-billion project.

Get daily National news

The demands come following news that Northvolt is laying off 1,600 employees in Sweden, totalling one-fifth of its workforce.

A total of $710 million in provincial public funds have already been committed to the project, including a $240-million loan to help Northvolt buy the land about 30 kilometres east of Montreal to build its plant.

Economy Minister Christine Fréchette told reporters this afternoon that the Northvolt layoffs don’t affect the project in Quebec, which she said remains a priority for the company.

The Parti Québécois on Monday requested an emergency debate in the legislature on the issue, but the Speaker rejected the request Tuesday afternoon.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

