Quebec premier under pressure over $7B Northvolt battery plant

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The heat is rising for Quebec Premier François Legault as opposition parties demand answers about his government’s investment in the planned Northvolt battery factory near Montreal.

Opposition leaders at the Quebec legislature on Tuesday called on the government to be more transparent about its agreement with the Swedish manufacturer for the $7-billion project.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The demands come following news that Northvolt is laying off 1,600 employees in Sweden, totalling one-fifth of its workforce.

A total of $710 million in provincial public funds have already been committed to the project, including a $240-million loan to help Northvolt buy the land about 30 kilometres east of Montreal to build its plant.

Economy Minister Christine Fréchette told reporters this afternoon that the Northvolt layoffs don’t affect the project in Quebec, which she said remains a priority for the company.

Story continues below advertisement

The Parti Québécois on Monday requested an emergency debate in the legislature on the issue, but the Speaker rejected the request Tuesday afternoon.