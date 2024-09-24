Missing child found dead near park in Cambridge, Waterloo police investigating

See more sharing options

Waterloo Regional Police believe the sudden death of a two-year-old boy found near Soper Park in Cambridge poses no threat to public safety.

Investigators say the child was reported missing around 6 a.m. Monday in the area of Beverly Street and Dundas Street North.

They say officers quickly located the child, who was found unresponsive and was taken to a local hospital.

They say life-saving measures were performed on the child but was later pronounced dead.

Police have not provided any further details but are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.