Politics

Aly Bear announces candidacy for Chief of Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted September 23, 2024 7:15 pm
2 min read
Aly Bear announces candidacy for Chief of Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations
There was a strong statement of support as nearly 20 chiefs gathered behind Third Vice-Chief Aly Bear as she officially announced her candidacy for Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.
There was a strong statement of support as nearly 20 chiefs gathered behind Third Vice-Chief Aly Bear as she officially announced her candidacy for Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

“Having the support of my Chiefs really gave me that hope that restoring the vision of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations can come to fruition,” said Aly Bear.

Longtime Chief Matthew Peigan of Pasqua First Nation nominated Bear.

“We’ve lost that vision, we’ve lost that strength, we’ve lost that unity, we’ve lost that compassion,” said Peigan. “And we don’t have a plan. So, basically, we’re ineffective. I believe we need to hit the reset button — we need new leadership.”

Bear will be up against FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron, who is seeking re-election for a third term. Bear said she’s eager to challenge the incumbent and restore the lost “vision” of the FSIN.

“Our nations deserve a Chief that is accountable to them and is rooted in truth with a high standard of moral and ethical integrity,” said Bear. “This is critical to upholding our First Nations’ values and ensuring that FSIN is a leader at both local and national levels.”

Aly Bear also holds a law degree, a background that friends and supporters involved in helping Indigenous peoples navigate the court system say is beneficial.

“We needed support, and we needed someone to come in and help. And with Aly’s background as a lawyer, it was imperative she met our families,” said Dorthea Swiftwolfe, a missing persons liaison with the Saskatoon Police Service. “Aly was able to explain to our families, work with our families and support our families.”

If she wins, Bear will make history as the first woman elected as FSIN Chief.

“I will continue to fight alongside our nations to ensure our treaty and inherent rights are respected and upheld,” said Bear.

“Together, we will restore the FSIN to its original vision  — to be a body that serves and protects the treaty and inherent rights of our 74 nations, the rights holders.”

