Search for unmarked graves begins at former residential school in Sturgeon Landing, Sask.

A search of the former residential school site in Sturgeon Landing, Sask., began Monday and is expected to continue until Friday.

Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation and Saskatchewan Polytechnic are using ground penetrating radar (GPR) to search for and identify unmarked graves.

The Sturgeon Landing Residential school began operating in 1926 and was managed by the Sisters of Saint Jospeh of Saint Hyacinthe.

The school burnt down in 1952 and was never rebuilt.

“Sturgeon Landing holds deep scars for our community,” said PBCN vice-chief Justiin Halcrow. “Many of our children were taken from their families, culture, and identities here. As we search for unmarked graves, we honour those who never returned and continue our path toward healing. Every child mattered, and we will ensure their stories are remembered, and their spirits honoured.”

The team will be working from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. More work will likely take place in 2025 due to the size of the site and its complex geological and land conditions.

“This GPR survey is an important step in our journey toward healing and truth,” Halcrow said. “We ask our community members to unite in prayer and support as we acknowledge our past and begin to heal for future generations.”