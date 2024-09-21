Elks begin crucial back-to-back set with the Bombers on Saturday

The Elks started the season at 0-7 but since then they have been one of the hottest teams in the CFL, going 5-1 in their last six games. On Saturday, the Elks begin a crucial back-to-back set with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Bombers are also on a hot streak. After a 2-6 start, the Bombers have won five straight games and sit in first place in the West Division. The Elks currently are three points back of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for third in the West. A win today would put the Elks just two points back of the Bombers for first place with the two teams scheduled to play each other this Friday in Winnipeg.

The Elks are looking to become the first team in CFL history to make the post-season after an 0-7 start.

The Elks are currently on their best run at 5-1 since the 2017 CFL season thanks to improved play on both sides of the ball. On offence, the Elks are averaging 443 yards of offence and 35.2 points per game. On defence, they lead the CFL with a plus-16 turnover ratio and a lead the league in interceptions with 20.

The Bombers have recorded a five-game winning streak for the eighth-straight season. They have scored first in each of their last seven games and haven’t trailed a game by double digits since July 19, when they lost 19-9 to the Riders.

LISTEN: Elks interim head coach Jarious Jackson explains his decision to announce Tre Ford as his starting QB two weeks before playing the Bombers on Saturday

The Elks will turn back to Tre Ford at quarterback on Saturday. Ford suffered a chest injury in a win over the B.C. Lions at home on June 11. He’s dressed as the backup to McLeod Bethel-Thompson during the last two games.

Ford has passed for 473 yards, tossing five touchdown passes and throwing one interception. Ford is 2-0 as a starter this season and had led 26 drives with 10 resulting in a touchdown. Ford’s career record is 7-8.

Ford will play against his twin brother Tyrell who is a defensive back and is tied for the CFL-lead in interceptions with six.

LISTEN: Elks QB Tre Ford explains how he worked through a chest injury that prevented him from starting the last four games

The Elks won’t have two players on offence available on Saturday. Receiver Hergy Mayala has been placed on the six-game injured list with a calf injury. Mayala has 503 receiving yards and has scored five touchdowns. Receiver Fredrick Antoine has been added to the active roster. Running back Javon Leake won’t play (personal) and has been placed on the one-game injured list. Leake leads the Elks in rushing with 506 yards and has five toucdowns. Defensive end A.C. Leonard was signed a week ago by the Elks and will play on Saturday, he recorded 12 sacks for the Elks in 2023.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Tre Ford

Running back: Kevin Brown (FB: Jakub Szott)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Shane Richards, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Eugene Lewis, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Gavin Cobb, Tevin Jones, Dillon Mitchell

Defence

Defensive line: Noah Curtis J-Min Pelley, Shawn Oakman, Elliott Brown

Linebackers: Nick Anderson, Nyles Morgan, Derrick Moncrief.

Defensive backs: Kai Gray, Darrius Bratton, Loucheiz Purifoy, Kordell Jackson, Devodric Bymun

You can hear Saturday’s ganme between the Elks and Bombers on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off with Courtney Theriault at 3:30 p.m. The opening kick-off from Commonwealth Stadium will be at 5 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott. Former EE offensive lineman Gord Hinse will provide analysis from the Elks sidelines.